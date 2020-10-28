Thane Municipal Corporation introduces mobile van system to collect property tax

Thane: For the convenience of people and to avoid long queues amid the pandemic, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has introduced 'Mobile Van' to collect the property tax, which will be made available at the doorstep of payers. Hence, following the good response to this new system, TMC has collected around Rs 25 lakh in the last four days.

"The idea has been introduced in order to carry the tax collection process smoothly and convenient for the payers, especially for senior citizens. The mobile van comprised of smart computerised system is verified by the Reserve Bank of India, provides the taxpayers to pay their due through all modes of payments and with the receipt in return," said TMC official.

The mobile van will be scheduled to visit every ward of the TMC. "This facility is less time consuming and will help to avoid the long queues at civic office amid pandemic. It is more convenient for the senior citizens who are less familiar with online payment system. Hence, they don't have to travel to pay the tax," said Prabhakar Joshi, 68, a local resident from Naupada, Thane.

"Since it has been introduced, over 200 people has availed the system, which has helped to collect around Rs 25 lakh in only last four days," said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

The new mobile system has been functional since last week and has received good response within payers. The TMC consists of total 10 wards, hence as of now a single van is introduced covering all the wards in Thane, deployed with trained officials to run and maintain the mobile van system.

"The Mobile van introduced for property tax collection, will also coordinate with the particular bank, on the demand of the taxpayers, following their convenience. Hence, we appeal the taxpayers to take advantage of this new system. Accordingly, it has been receiving positive response from the people since it has introduced," informed TMC official.