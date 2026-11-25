Thane schoolchildren use artwork to celebrate constitutional ideals at the city’s Constitution Mahotsav | File Photo

Thane, November 25, 2026: The Constitution Mahotsav organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to promote awareness of the Indian Constitution, democratic values and the ideals of India's great leaders has got off to an enthusiastic start.

On the second day of the festival today, a drawing competition on the theme of the Constitution was held at Tilak Udyan, Gavdevi Maidan. Conceived by Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar, the competition saw strong participation from students across both municipal and private schools.

The event was organised to introduce young students early on to the significance of the Constitution, the country's democratic framework and the visionaries who shaped its drafting.

Through their creativity and use of colour, participants produced artworks reflecting patriotism, social harmony, equality and democratic principles.

The competition gave students a platform to showcase their artistic talent, and their energy underscored the positive reception to Constitution Day initiatives at the school level.

Musical Tribute Marks Opening Day

On the opening day of the Constitution Mahotsav on November 24 at 6:00 PM at Gavdevi Maidan, folk artist and Lok Shahir Nandesh Vitthal Umap presented Kohinoor Bharatacha, a musical showcase tracing the life journeys and contributions of key figures in India's nation-building. Through songs, music and stage presentation, the programme highlighted the ideals and inspiring achievements of historic leaders.

Kohinoor Bharatacha paid special tribute to two prominent figures in Indian history: Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Umap's musical performance brought their struggles, work and enduring ideas to the audience.

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The programme drew an enthusiastic response from attendees, who applauded the performers. Notable dignitaries present included:

Ward Committee Chairpersons: Minal Sankhe (Naupada-Kopri), Deepak Jadhav (Diva)

Corporators: Sanjay Waghule, Bharat Chavan, Anil Bhor, Vimal Bhoir, Usha Wagh

Civic Officials: Additional Commissioner 1 Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioners G. G. Godepure and Deepak Jhinjad

Political Representatives: Bhaskar Waghmare, Thane City (District) President, Republican Party of India

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