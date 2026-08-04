Thane Municipal Corporation Elects Chairpersons For All 9 Ward Committees; NCP-SP Wins Mumbra Contest

Newly elected chairpersons of Thane Municipal Corporation's nine ward committees were felicitated after the election results were announced | File Photo

Thane, August 5, 2026: The elections for the posts of chairpersons across the nine ward committees of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) concluded on Tuesday at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hall inside the civic headquarters.

Out of the nine ward committees, eight chairpersons were elected unopposed, while a closely watched contest unfolded for the Mumbra Ward Committee chairperson's seat. Thane District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal presided over the election process as the Presiding Officer, accompanied by Municipal Secretary Manish Joshi.

Dignitaries Felicitate Chairpersons

Following the announcement of the results, Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar, MLA Ravindra Phatak, MLA Rajesh More, Presiding Officer Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao felicitated all the newly elected ward committee chairpersons with flower bouquets and extended their best wishes for a successful tenure.

Unopposed Elections

In eight of the nine ward committees, candidates secured their positions unopposed after no opposing nominations were filed:

1. Wagle Ward Committee: Ekta Eknath Bhoir (Unopposed)

2. Lokmanya Savarkarnagar Ward Committee: Nirmala Kanse (Unopposed)

3. Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee: Minal Mukund Sankhe (Unopposed)

4. Vartaknagar Ward Committee: Jayashree Jerry David (Gaykar) (Unopposed)

5. Majiwada-Manpada Ward Committee: Siddharth Dilip Owalekar (Unopposed)

6. Uthalsar Ward Committee: Narayan Shankar Pawar (Unopposed)

7. Kalwa Ward Committee: Vijaya Manoj Lase (Unopposed)

8. Diva Ward Committee: Deepak Namdev Jadhav (Unopposed)

Mumbra Election

The election for the chairperson of the Mumbra Ward Committee witnessed a contest between Deepali Motiram Bhagat of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Ansari Nafis Ahmad Mohammad Anis of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

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In the voting process conducted under the supervision of Presiding Officer Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal:

● Deepali Motiram Bhagat (NCP-SP) secured 10 votes.

● Ansari Nafis Ahmad Mohammad Anis (AIMIM) secured 4 votes.

With a clear majority of 10 votes, Deepali Motiram Bhagat was officially declared the winner and elected Chairperson of the Mumbra Ward Committee.

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