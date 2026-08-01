Thane Municipal Corporation Chief Saurabh Rao Directed Immediate Evacuation, Demolition Of Dangerous Buildings After Bhiwandi Collapse

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao directed immediate action against unsafe buildings across Thane following the fatal Bhiwandi collapse | AI Generated Image

Thane, August 1, 2026: Following a tragic building collapse in neighbouring Bhiwandi on July 30 that claimed nine lives, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued strict directives to implement immediate preventive measures across all dilapidated and structurally compromised buildings in Thane.

Acting in accordance with instructions from the Chief Minister's Office and state government guidelines, Commissioner Rao directed all ward committees to conduct comprehensive re-inspections of old and unsafe structures within their respective jurisdictions and initiate swift legal and physical action.

Action Against Dangerous Buildings

Strict Action Against C-1 Category Buildings: Structures classified under the C-1 category (most dangerous/unfit for human habitation) must be issued formal notices under Section 264 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act. Residents must be informed of potential safety risks, and immediate steps must be taken to vacate and demolish these structures.

Carpet Area Certification: Before enforcing evacuations, officials must measure and issue official certificates verifying the exact carpet area held by flat owners and tenants to protect their property rights.

Utility Disconnections And Warning Signage: If residents resist evacuation, civic authorities have been instructed to disconnect electricity and water supplies immediately. Additionally, prominent warning boards highlighting the structural hazards must be placed on dangerous buildings to alert the public.

Support And Monitoring Measures

Temporary Shelter Facilities: For displaced residents who lack alternative accommodation, temporary lodging will be provided at designated municipal transit camps.

Independent Technical Teams: Dedicated teams of technical officers will be established at every ward committee level to conduct routine inspections and review structural stability.

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Protocol For C-2A, C-2B And C-3 Categories: For buildings in lower-risk categories, action will proceed strictly in accordance with state government circulars, focusing on structural audits and necessary repairs.

Commissioner Rao urged all municipal departments to work in close coordination to ensure seamless execution and prevent any potential structural mishaps in the city.

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