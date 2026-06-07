Thane Municipal Corporation Detects 24 Suspected Bogus Doctors, Launches Verification Probe | Representative Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has intensified its crackdown on unauthorized medical practitioners, detecting 24 suspicious doctors operating within the city limits over the last three months. An official investigation has been launched against these individuals following a rigorous inspection drive of private clinics and hospitals.

The issue of bogus doctors was aggressively raised during the TMC general body meeting in March, where concerns regarding fake educational qualifications and unregistered medical practices were voiced. In response, the civic body formed specialized teams across various ward committees to verify the credentials of local medical practitioners.

According to data released by the TMC health department, the city houses a total of 1,767 private clinics, out of which 1,459 have undergone stringent inspections. The special squads thoroughly verified the educational degrees, medical council registrations, licenses, and other mandatory documentation of the practicing doctors.

Key Areas Affected

The inspections revealed that the highest concentration of suspicious cases falls under specific civic ward committees:

Manpada-Majiwada: 6 cases (Highest)

Diva: 5 cases

Kalwa: 5 cases

Other Ward Committees: 8 cases

Official Statement: "The verification of documents for the 24 identified suspicious doctors is currently underway. Strict legal action will be initiated against them once the final verification process is complete," stated Dr. Prasad Patil, Chief Medical Health Officer of the TMC.

The health department compiled these findings during a targeted inspection window between March 13 and May 18, 2026, following a formal brief requested by Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil.

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