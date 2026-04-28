Thane Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Suspended Over Land Valuation Irregularities

Thane Municipal Corporation suspends Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari amid probe into land valuation and encroachment lapses | File Photo

Thane, April 28: In a significant administrative crackdown, Umesh Birari, Deputy Commissioner of the Encroachment Department at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), has been placed under immediate suspension. The action follows preliminary allegations of gross irregularities and dereliction of duty concerning land acquisition processes.

Allegations of financial misconduct

The suspension stems from an investigation into the acquisition of several land parcels within the Borivali Taluka jurisdiction. According to preliminary findings, significant manipulations were uncovered regarding the valuation of Plot Nos. 455, 456, 457, and 458.

Investigators noted that a non-standard and unauthorized methodology was employed to determine compensation. Rather than adhering to prevailing market land rates, the valuation was reportedly based on flat sale transaction rates. This approach led to an "unrealistic and inflated" valuation of the properties.

Impact on public exchequer

Further scrutiny revealed that the mandatory deductions typically required for "encumbered" or burdened land were bypassed. By fixing direct rates without these adjustments, the authorities suspect a substantial financial loss to the government treasury.

The primary allegations include:

Undue Favoritism: Altering valuation processes to provide illicit financial benefits to specific beneficiaries.

Procedural Violations: Ignoring statutory guidelines for land compensation.

Negligence: Failing to protect the state’s fiscal interests during the acquisition phase.

Broader investigation into unauthorized construction

Beyond the land acquisition scandal, Birari’s tenure is also under the microscope regarding the proliferation of unauthorized constructions in the Shil Phata area.

Reports suggest that the department failed to take timely action against illegal structures, leading to further questions regarding administrative oversight.

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The state authorities have initiated a high-level probe to determine the full extent of the misconduct. Mr. Birari will remain suspended pending the outcome of the formal disciplinary inquiry.

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