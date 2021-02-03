Thane Municipal Corporation completes first phase of vaccination, begins second phase

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has completed over 10,000 Covid-19 vaccinations, on Tuesday. Until now, TMC has accomplished 114.9 percent vaccine process, informed civic official. The civic body will no start with its second phase of vaccination to be provided to police officials and sanitation workers.

"Following the state government's guidelines, the vaccination process had begun from January 16, in Thane. So far the TMC has provided vaccines to a total of 10,116 health officials in the city,” said an official.

The TMC will soon start the vaccination process for frontliners which includes police officials and sanitation workers in the city," said TMC official.

The vaccination process has been scheduled to provide into three phases, to medical helpers, frontline workers citizens above the age of 50 years and citizens above 55 years who are suffering from diabetes or blood pressure, informed official.

"The vaccination process until now has accomplished with total 88 sessions, which had a target of providing vaccines to 8800 beneficiaries. However, the TMC had attended total 10,116 beneficiaries within above mentioned sessions carried in different centres in Thane," said civic official from TMC's health department.

In Thane so far 57,105 patients has been recovered from the COVID-19, while 798 are active patients at present in Thane city.

"On Wednesday, total 99 new patients of COVID-19 has been detected in Thane city. While, one death was reported. While, so far the death toll of COVID-19 has reached upto 1,307 in Thane city," said TMC official from health department.