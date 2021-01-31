Vaccine turnout: 80 per cent of healthcare workers get a jab

On Saturday, the footfall at vaccination centres increased by 10 per cent as, 80 per cent of the Health Care Workers (HCW) were vaccinated at the 12 centres of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday compared to 70 per cent which was done just a day before.

According to the vaccine data, 6,351 of 7,923 targeted HCWs were inoculated on Saturday. Civic officials said there have been days when the footfall has been lower, but there was a 24 per cent rise in the last 48 hours as they have added one more vaccine centre at NESCO jumbo centre, increasing the total number of vaccine centre to 12 in the city.

According to data, the highest number - 1016 HCWs-- were vaccinated at BYL Nair hospital, followed by 976 at Rajawadi hospital, 805 at BKC jumbo, 773 at KEM, 740 at BDBA, 590 at RN Cooper, 548 at KK Bhabha hospital, 307 at Nesco, 290 at LTMG (Sion), 190 at Seven hills and 41 at JJ hospital

On the first three days of the drive — on January 16, 19, and 20 — Mumbai’s turnout was between 50% and 52%, which increased to 92% on the fourth day (January 22), and 90% on the fifth day (January 23). On the sixth day, Mumbai saw a 77% turnout, followed by 68% on Wednesday, but it went down to 58% on Thursday. Following which it reached 70% on Friday and 80% on Saturday.