Thane Municipal Corporation Collects ₹80,500 In Fines During Crackdown On Single-Use Plastic

Thane Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Single-Use Plastic; Collects ₹80,500 in Fines | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, May 22: In a major push to enforce the ban on single-use plastic (SUP), the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Pollution Control Department recently conducted a comprehensive, targeted crackdown across the city.

Operating between April 1 and May 15, 2026, a joint task force consisting of the Solid Waste Management Department, Encroachment Department, and the Pollution Control Department carried out rigorous inspections across various ward committee jurisdictions.

Key highlights of the drive

• Establishments inspected: 157 businesses and commercial units.

• Plastic seized: Approximately 79 kilograms of banned single-use plastic.

• Fines collected: Rs 80,500 levied against violators.

Manisha Pradhan, Chief Environment Officer, confirmed the figures and emphasised that the penal actions were strictly directed at those violating the environmental regulations.

Air pollution and debris inspections

Beyond the plastic ban, the civic administration extended its vigilance to tackle air pollution. Following official guidelines, a dedicated 'Swachh Dakshata' (Cleanliness Vigilance) Committee inspected multiple construction sites on May 21.

Furthermore, authorities inspected construction debris dumped along highways in the Kalwa ward committee area. The administration stated that necessary mitigation strategies and corrective measures have been recommended to the concerned departments to keep dust and debris pollution in check.

Heightened enforcement and police protection

To ensure the long-term success of the single-use plastic ban, the Central and Maharashtra Pollution Control Boards have directed local self-government bodies to conduct enforcement campaigns every month.

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Recognising the sensitive nature of these spot inspections, the administration has explicitly instructed that inspection teams be provided with police protection and full administrative support. This move aims to prevent any untoward incidents or resistance from non-compliant vendors during the drives.

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