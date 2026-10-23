Thane Municipal Corporation Collects ₹498.52 Crore In Property Tax In First Seven Months Of FY 2026–27

TMC is intensifying property tax recovery across Thane, with Majiwada-Manpada leading ward-level collections and the civic body targeting ₹1,200 crore this financial year | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, October 23, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has accelerated its property tax collection drive, registering ₹498.52 crore in revenue over the first seven months of the ongoing financial year.

The collection was recorded between April 1 and October 20, 2026, positioning the civic administration on track to meet its overall revenue target of ₹1,200 crore set for FY 2026–27. In the previous financial year (2025–26), TMC had collected a total of ₹878.37 crore in property tax.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has placed special focus on improving tax recovery across all wards. The administration has launched targeted initiatives to recover outstanding dues while enhancing convenience for taxpayers by offering both online and offline payment avenues.

Majiwada-Manpada Leads Ward Collections

Among TMC’s nine ward committees, Majiwada-Manpada emerged as the top performer, collecting the highest property tax revenue at ₹164.04 crore. Conversely, the Kalwa ward committee recorded the lowest collection at ₹15.18 crore.

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Tax Collection Target And Payment Facilities

Target vs. Progress: ₹498.52 crore collected out of the ₹1,200 crore target for FY 2026–27.

Payment Centres: Dedicated Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs) are operational at all ward offices and the TMC headquarters.

Operating Hours: Payment centres function on all working days from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm.

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