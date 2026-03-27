Thane Municipal Corporation Collects ₹13.50 Crore Property Tax In One Day As Amnesty Scheme Deadline Nears March 31

TMC records ₹13.50 crore single-day property tax collection amid rush before amnesty deadline | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, March 27: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has witnessed a significant surge in revenue, collecting a remarkable Rs 13.50 crore in property tax in just one day on March 25. This spike comes as the deadline for the property tax penalty waiver scheme approaches.

Extension of amnesty scheme

To encourage residents to clear outstanding dues, the TMC has extended the deadline for its penalty waiver scheme until March 31, 2026. Initially, a special concession window was provided from March 12 to March 25, during which the civic body collected Rs 57 crore. The overwhelming response led to the single-day record, pushing the total collection for the current fiscal year to Rs 760 crore by March 25.

Towards the annual target

The Property Tax Department has set an ambitious target of Rs 920 crore for the 2025–26 financial year. The collection progress shows a steady climb:

End of January: Rs 565 crore

End of February: Rs 630 crore

By March 25: Rs 760 crore

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Official appeal to taxpayers

The Municipal Corporation urges all remaining property owners to settle their taxes immediately to avoid potential legal action.

To facilitate easy payments, the TMC has provided an 'e-facility' on its official website for online transactions. Additionally, tax collection centres will remain operational on holidays to accommodate citizens.

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