Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 48-Hour Water Cut From June 23 Amid Delayed Monsoon Concerns; Check Affected Areas

Thane Municipal Corporation has announced a 48-hour water supply shutdown across multiple wards to conserve water reserves | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, June 22: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 48-hour water supply shutdown across multiple major wards in the city. The suspension will begin at midnight on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, and continue until midnight on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

The precautionary measure has been implemented following a joint review meeting held on June 19 between civic authorities and the Water Resources Department.

Official sources cited delayed monsoon warnings triggered by El Niño and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) climatic conditions as the primary catalyst for the decision. The preventative rationing intends to conserve adequate reserves and avoid a severe drinking water crisis later in the season.

The suspension will disrupt water managed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), originating from the Barvi, Jambhul and Shahad water treatment plants.

Affected Localities

According to the press release issued by the Information and Public Relations Department, water supply will remain completely shut off in the following zones:

Diva & Kalwa Ward Committees: Full suspension across all neighbourhoods.

Mumbra Ward Committee: Comprehensive shutdown, with the sole exception of minor pockets in Ward Nos. 26 and 31.

Wagle Ward Committee: Complete cutoff in Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2 and Nehru Nagar.

Majiwada-Manpada Ward Committee: Complete cutoff in Lower Kolshet Village (Kolshet Khalcha Gaon).

TMC Issues Advisory

Civic officials have cautioned that pressure levels in the municipal pipelines will take time to normalise after the shutdown concludes. Consequently, citizens should anticipate low-pressure water supply for 24 to 48 hours following restoration.

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"We appeal to the residents of Thane to store adequate water in advance and practice strict water conservation during this temporary shutdown period to support the municipal corporation's efforts," the TMC stated in its public advisory.

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