Attention Thanekars! Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Cut On June 18 For Water Conservation Measures; Check Affected Areas

TMC has announced a 24-hour water supply shutdown in several Thane localities as part of a water conservation measure | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, June 16: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 24-hour complete shutdown of water supply in several key areas of the city starting from midday on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The water cut is being implemented as a strategic precautionary measure due to a projected delay in the arrival of the monsoon, triggered by the climate impacts of El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).

According to the Public Relations Department of the TMC, the decision follows a high-level review meeting held with the Water Resources Department on June 9, 2026.

To prevent severe water scarcity in the upcoming months, authorities have decided to enforce a mandatory 20 per cent reduction in the city's water supply.

As part of this conservation initiative, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will completely halt supply from its Jambhul water treatment plant for maintenance and supply management.

Shutdown Schedule

Start Time: Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM (Noon)

End Time: Friday, June 19, 2026, at 12:00 PM (Noon)

Total Duration: 24 Hours

List Of Affected Areas

The water supply will be entirely suspended across the following ward committee jurisdictions:

Diva & Kalwa: Full suspension across all areas under these ward committees.

Mumbra: Complete shutdown (excluding select parts of Ward No. 26 and Ward No. 31).

Wagle Ward Committee: Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, and Nehru Nagar.

Manpada Ward Committee: Kolshet Khacha Gaon (Lower Village).

Civic Advisory And Water Pressure Impact

The municipal corporation has explicitly warned residents that even after the 24-hour shutdown concludes on Friday, water will be supplied at low pressure for the subsequent 48 hours while the pipeline system network pressure restores.

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Official Appeal And Helpline Support

The Thane Municipal Corporation has urged all citizens to store adequate water in advance and use their remaining supplies with strict economy to cooperate with the civic administration during this period.

For emergencies, water tanker requests, or further inquiries, residents can contact the TMC Disaster Management Cell.

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