Thane Municipal Corporation Announces ₹25,000 Diwali Bonus For Employees, ₹6,000 Gift For Asha Workers

TMC increases employees' Diwali bonus to ₹25,000 and announces additional festive assistance for Asha workers | File Photo

Thane, October 30, 2026: In alignment with the directives issued by Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Thane district, Eknath Shinde, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a festive ex-gratia bonus of ₹25,000 for the financial year 2026–27.

This decision aims to enhance the Diwali celebrations for all municipal and transport service employees. Mayor Sharmila Rohit Pimplolkar officially declared the decision during a press conference on Friday, alongside a special Diwali gift of ₹6,000 for each Asha worker within the civic health system.

The press conference was attended by prominent dignitaries, including House Leader Hanmant Jagdale, Shiv Sena Group Leader Pawan Kadam, Additional Commissioner-1 Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) G.G. Godepure, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Deepak Shinde, and Personnel Officer Dayanand Gundap.

Following discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a special high-level meeting was convened under the chairpersonship of Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar and in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

The meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, Leader of the Opposition Shanu Pathan and senior administrative officials, thoroughly evaluated the disbursement of the festive grant.

Bonus Increased To ₹25,000

Building upon last year’s grant of ₹24,500, the TMC has increased the amount to ₹25,000 for this year. The Mayor confirmed that the funds will be credited directly to the respective bank accounts of the beneficiaries prior to the commencement of Diwali.

Beneficiaries And Financial Impact

The festive bonus will benefit:

6,294 Thane Municipal Corporation regular employees

1,285 permanent transport service employees

368 direct contractual and other municipal workers

This initiative will place an additional financial outlay of approximately ₹20.11 crore on the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar highlighted that municipal employees work tirelessly throughout the year to ensure the seamless functioning of all civic systems. This festive grant is intended to add joy and enthusiasm to their celebrations. The announcement has generated a wave of happiness and appreciation among the municipal workforce.

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Special Recognition For Asha Workers

Acknowledging their invaluable contribution to public health, the Thane Municipal Corporation has also resolved to grant ₹6,000 each to Asha workers.

Mayor Pimplolkar commended their crucial role in executing civic health initiatives, ranging from public health awareness, maternal and child healthcare, and immunisations to health surveys and the dissemination of government health schemes across the city.

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