Thane Municipal Corporation Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Gaondevi Market Fire Victims; Vendors To Be Rehabilitated By June 1

Thane civic authorities announce ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for families of Gaondevi Market fire victims and begin rehabilitation measures for affected vendors | File Photo

Thane, May 21: Following a high-level review meeting directed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of personnel who lost their lives in the major fire at the Gaondevi Vegetable Market.

The civic body also announced Rs 1 lakh compensation each for the injured and assured compassionate employment to the families of the deceased.

The pre-dawn blaze, which broke out around 3.30 am on Thursday, claimed the lives of a civic security guard and a fire department official who were responding to the emergency.

Following the tragedy, a joint meeting was convened by Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar, MP Naresh Mhaske and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao to coordinate immediate relief measures and structural protocols.

Compensation announced for deceased and injured personnel

The civic administration finalised immediate compensation and long-term administrative support for the affected families.

The deceased personnel were identified as:

. Kalu Shankar Gadekar (55): A TMC security guard survived by his wife and two sons.

. Sagar Suryakant Shinde (42): A fire station officer survived by his mother, wife and two-month-old daughter.

The injured personnel were identified as Sujit Pashte (45) and Samir Jadhav (40), who sustained injuries during rescue operations. Both are currently undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where doctors have stated that their condition is stable.

Market vendors to be rehabilitated by June 1

Addressing the livelihood concerns of traders, Commissioner Saurabh Rao confirmed that all 155 stall owners affected by the fire would be rehabilitated at the same location by June 1, 2026.

The civic body has outlined a phased recovery plan for the market area, including debris clearance, deep cleaning, structural stability audits, fire safety audits, rewiring and repainting before handover.

The TMC has also decided to increase insurance cover payout limits for emergency and firefighting personnel in the future.

Meanwhile, following recommendations made by Leader of the House Hanmant Jagdale, the administration is planning to temporarily station two fully equipped fire tenders at Dadoji Konddev Stadium to strengthen emergency response capacity. A final decision is expected within the next three days.

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Shinde directs additional relief measures

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation directly with the Municipal Commissioner and directed the administration to fast-track separate proposals to the District Collector for additional relief packages from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the State Disaster Management Department.

Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, Opposition Leader Ashraf Shanu Pathan, Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi and representatives of the vegetable vendors’ union were also present at the meeting.

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