Thane Municipal Corporation Activates Disaster Management Plan To Prevent Masunda Lake Overflow Ahead Of Monsoon

TMC teams prepare emergency response systems and water discharge mechanisms at Masunda Lake ahead of the monsoon season in Thane | File Photo

Thane, May 6: In anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has finalised an extensive disaster management plan. Central to this year’s strategy is proactive measures to ensure that Masunda Lake, a prominent landmark in the city, does not overflow into surrounding areas.

Proactive water management measures introduced

To prevent the perennial issue of flooding in the main market area, the TMC has implemented a controlled discharge system. Using high-capacity motors, water from Masunda Lake will be pumped out and diverted through culverts into nearby drains before it reaches a critical overflow level. This method mimics dam management protocols to keep water levels stable throughout the rainy season.

Multi-tiered response teams deployed across city

The Disaster Management Cell has mobilised a significant force to handle emergencies:

Central Response: A 24-hour emergency control room is now operational at the Municipal Headquarters.

Manpower: The response force includes a core TMC team of 20 members working in two shifts, a 30-member Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) team, and a 25-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team stationed for the next three months.

Local Level: Additionally, 10-member teams have been deployed across every Ward Committee to ensure rapid localised response.

Authorities identify high-risk zones

Authorities have identified 30 locations across the city as high-risk zones for landslides and related incidents. Key areas under close surveillance include:

● Wagle Ward Committee

● Majiwada-Manpada

● Kalwa

● Mumbra

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The emergency cell remains active 24/7, and citizens have been provided with contact numbers to report any monsoon-related distress or emergencies immediately.

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