Thane: Mumbra Police Rescue 4 Missing Minors From Lucknow; 20-Year-Old Detained

Mumbra Police rescued four missing minors from Lucknow following a technology-assisted interstate search operation | File Photo

Thane, June 29: In a swift, technically tracked operation, the Mumbra police successfully rescued four minors from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, who had been missing since June 25, 2026. A 20-year-old youth found with them has been taken into custody.

According to Senior Police Inspector Anil Shinde, the minors—three girls aged 15 to 17 and a 13-year-old boy—had left their Mumbra homes for coaching classes. They later informed their families that they were attending a birthday party but failed to return. A formal missing person's report was filed on June 26.

Police Trace Location

Initial investigations involved scanning extensive CCTV footage across Mumbra, Thane, Kalyan, Kurla and Ghatkopar railway stations. The definitive breakthrough occurred when the mobile phone of one of the missing children was briefly switched on, allowing cyber cell officials to trace the location coordinates to Lucknow. A special Mumbra police team was immediately dispatched to the site.

In coordination with local leads, the team traced the group to Lucknow's Mandi area. The minors were safely secured, and the accompanying youth, identified as Mohammad Kaif Abdul Qayyum Khan, was detained.

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Probe Continues

Preliminary police findings indicate that Khan allegedly lured the children away without parental consent. Investigators revealed that he already faces prior assault charges in Lucknow. While the four rescued children have been safely reunited with their families in Thane, further interrogation of the suspect is underway to establish the exact motive behind the alleged abduction.

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