Thane: Mumbra police book 18 citizens for protesting over transfer of API

Thane: Mumbra police have registered a case against citizens protesting over the transfer of assistant police inspector, Krupali Borse from Mumbra police station. The case was registered for violating COVID-19 norms.

However, citizens claimed that the police are biased and that they didn't book the political leaders and Thane Municipal corporation senior officials who held different inauguration programs and events in the city during COVID-19.

A protest was carried out on Sunday by hundreds of citizens from Mumbra who came on the road with leaflets. Questioning the authorities about the transfer of the API Borse. However, the Mumbra police booked 18 people under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Maharashtra police act, 1951, disaster management act, 2005 and epidemic act.

Krupali Borse, the API was posted with the detection branch of Mumbra police station. Borse in her tenure had caught different drug peddlers and cracked the drugs syndicate working in Mumbra. "She also made sure that all the shops and hotels in the city were closed by 10 pm by making daily rounds and checks with her team. After ending the nightlife many parents were happy that their kids returned back early at home with the fear of Borse making rounds," said a citizen on condition of anonymity.

However, the different cases handled by Borse were increasing her fame in the city. Also, it was affecting the business of the hoteliers and shop owners and the side income of the officers who support the nightlife. This led to Borse being transferred to Srinagar police station in Thane.

Sources claimed that after the protest started over social networking sites last week and with citizens demanding her return to Mumbra to clean and make the city drug free, she was again revoked. "However, allegations were made against her character, which were found to be fake," the source added.

The Mumbra police have registered a case against 18 people including Rafiq Kamdar, Muzzafar Shaikh, Nawab Khan, Jaffar Nomani, Irfan Khan, Neha Naik, Sajid Ansari, Ayaz Bablu, Moshin Shaikh, Jumbo, Zaiba Falke, Javed Khan, Ahmed Shaikh, Abu Chaudhari, Noor Chaudhary, Niyaz Pathan, Reshma Shaikh, Sadiya Memon and Pooja Khan.

When contacted Venkat Andhale, assistant commissioner of police, Kalwa Division said he was busy in a meeting at the commissioner office.

We also contacted API, Krupali Borse but she was busy with some work.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 10:06 PM IST