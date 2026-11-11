Thane: Mumbra Hospital Ambulance Under Scanner Over Expired Fitness Certificate, Lapsed Insurance And ₹5,000 Fine

A TMC-operated ambulance at Freedom Fighter Hakim Ajmal Khan Hospital in Mumbra has raised patient safety concerns after irregularities were flagged in its vehicle documentation | File Photo

Thane, November 11, 2026: A serious lapse in civic oversight has come to light in Mumbra, raising concerns regarding the safety of emergency medical transport.

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) healthcare system is under scrutiny after it was revealed that an ambulance operated by the Freedom Fighter Hakim Ajmal Khan Hospital in Mumbra has been running with an expired fitness certificate and lapsed insurance.

The vehicle in question, a Force Traveller T-1 ambulance bearing registration number MH04 KF 9762, has drawn criticism following a review of its official online records.

Critical Lapses Uncovered

According to available public records:

Fitness Certificate: The vehicle's mandatory fitness certification has expired.

Insurance Status: The vehicle's insurance policy lapsed on July 17, 2025.

Pending Violations: Records updated as of November 9, 2026, show a pending e-challan fine of ₹5,000 against the vehicle.

This revelation has sparked public alarm, raising immediate questions regarding patient safety and administrative accountability. Operating an emergency medical vehicle without valid legal documentation and mandatory safety clearances directly violates regulatory standards.

"When the very vehicle tasked with saving lives during critical emergencies like childbirth operates without insurance or a valid fitness clearance, it shows total negligence. Who would be held responsible if an accident occurs while transporting a critical patient?" a local social activist from Mumbra said.

Questions Surround TMC Health Department

Ambulances are critical lifelines in emergency medicine, particularly for transporting pregnant women and critically ill patients, where vehicle reliability and legal compliance are non-negotiable.

The situation has brought several troubling questions to the forefront:

Unauthorised Operations: Is this vehicle still actively transporting patients despite its expired fitness and insurance status? If so, who authorised its continued deployment?

Administrative Oversight: How have the hospital administration and the TMC health department remained unaware of these expired credentials for so long?

Accountability: Why were routine audits of emergency vehicle documentation neglected, and when will the officials responsible for fleet maintenance and compliance be held accountable?

"The matter has been taken note of with utmost severity. We are verifying the documentation of the vehicle immediately, and if any administrative oversight or negligence is established, stern action will be taken against the concerned officials," a TMC health official said.

Public Demands Immediate Action

Citizens and local stakeholders are calling upon the TMC administration to take immediate action. Their demands include an urgent technical inspection of the ambulance in question, alongside a comprehensive audit of all emergency vehicles and ambulances across TMC-run hospitals in Mumbra and neighbouring areas to verify fitness certificates, insurance policies and statutory compliance.

Also Watch:

As questions mount over municipal disaster preparedness and healthcare management, public trust hinges on how swiftly the administration addresses these systemic oversights to ensure that emergency services are genuinely safe for the community.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/