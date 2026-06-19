Thane-Mumbai Commuters Get Major Relief As Traffic Bottleneck Near Anandnagar Police Station Is Finally Cleared |

Thane: Commuters traveling between Thane and Mumbai have received significant relief as a persistent traffic bottleneck near the Anandnagar police station has been successfully cleared. The initiative, led by the Kopri Traffic Division in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has effectively widened the road, promising a smoother flow of traffic during peak hours.

Addressing a Chronic Issue

The stretch near Hariom Nagar Junction, Shivraj Hotel, and the Anandnagar area serves as a vital corridor for thousands of commuters heading toward Mumbai. For years, the road’s width was significantly restricted by a British-era drain (nullah) and an obsolete octroi (tax collection) wall, leading to severe congestion every morning and evening. This bottleneck not only caused substantial delays but also contributed to increased fuel consumption and vehicular pollution, often creating a ripple effect that jammed traffic on the adjacent Eastern Express Highway.

Collaborative Infrastructure Solution

Recognizing the severity of the issue, the Kopri Traffic Division, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsath, initiated a proactive dialogue with the municipal authorities. Following a detailed traffic study and on-site technical inspections, it was decided to implement a permanent solution.

As part of the project, the municipal authorities installed a robust concrete slab over the old drain, effectively reclaiming the space for vehicular movement. Additionally, the removal of the old octroi wall and a redundant telephone box has provided critical extra lane space, allowing for a more seamless and continuous flow of traffic.

Positive Impact

"The success of this initiative is a testament to what can be achieved when different agencies work in coordination to resolve civic issues," said Dilip Patil, Senior Police Inspector of the Kopri Traffic Division. "We urge commuters to continue following traffic rules to maintain this newfound discipline on the road."

Local commuters have welcomed the development, noting that the widening of the road has already begun to save valuable time during their daily commutes. "We faced daily congestion in this area. With the road now wider, the journey is much smoother, and it will definitely save us a lot of time," said Vijay Salunkhe, a regular commuter from Thane.

This improvement is expected to offer a significant relief to the thousands of professionals who rely on this route for their daily travel to Mumbai.

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