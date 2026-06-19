MNS Protests White Line For Jain Monks In Nalasopara, Police Step In Overnight To Cover It With Black Paint | AI

Nalasopara: Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) raised strong objections over a white line drawn for Jain monks in Nalasopara, Maharashtra. The incident triggered brief tensions between the Jain and Marathi communities in the area.

The Trigger

The controversy erupted at the Patankar Tower Society when a white strip (line) was painted within the residential complex premises to welcome visiting Jain monks.

Led by local leader Sanjay Mehra, MNS workers rushed to the spot and staged a aggressive protest. They argued that common areas of a cooperative housing society cannot be altered or painted for religious purposes without the prior consent of all residents.

Tensions Escalate

The aggressive stance of the MNS workers created an atmosphere of tension and unrest inside the residential complex for some time. This incident mirrors a similar controversy that took place recently in Mumbai’s Vidyavihar area.

As tensions began to escalate, the Nalasopara police intervened and directed the concerned parties to restore the area to its original condition. Under police supervision, the dispute was resolved overnight by completely covering the controversial white line with black paint.

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