Thane: MSRTC bus driver commits suicide by jumping into valley near Malshej Ghat

Prashant Narvekar

Thane: A bus driver of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) committed suicide by jumping into the valley near Malshej Ghat on Kalyan-Ahmednagar National Highway on Wednesday, informed the police officials.

As soon as the bus from Kalyan to Akole depot reached Malshej Ghat, the driver stopped the bus and got down from it and jumped straight into the valley. The bus driver was identified as Ganpat Ide (42). The incident has caused a stir amongst the drivers of MSRTC. Tokawade police are investigating the matter further.

Tokawde police station officials said, "As soon as we received information about the incident we went to the spot and started searching for Ganpat Ide's body with the help of locals. His body was found some distance away in the valley. After recovering the body it was sent to a government hospital in Murbad for autopsy. We are now investigating why Ide took such an extreme step. He was a resident of Bhandardara. A case of accidental death has been registered."

Speaking with FPJ correspondent, one of the employee of MSRTC Kalyan depot on the condition of anonymity informed, "The deceased bus driver Ganpat Ide (42) was not associated with Kalyan Depot. I think he would be in depression from last few months and the reason he would have taken such a extreme step."