Thane: Drunk man kills wife, burns body in Bhiwandi

Drunk man kills wife; burns body in Bhiwandi | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: A drunk man killed his wife and burned her alive behind a hut at Mahakali Dhabha in Chavindra area of Bhiwandi.

The accused was arrested within 10-12 hours of the incident.

Senior police inspector Dattatray Borate of Bhiwandi Taluka Police station said, "The accused Santosh Chaurasia (40) was living with his wife Kavita Chaurasia (35) and two children in Chavindra area in Savande at Bhiwandi. Kavita's relatives used to frequently visit Santosh's house and he was not happy about this fact. On Tuesday at around 12 pm both he and his wife had an argument over this. Santosh being drunk, in a fit of rage hit his wife with a wooden stick. It has been revealed that the accused later burnt his wife's body behind the pavilion near his hut. We have registered a case of murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302."

Borate further added, " We were informed about the incident by the locals and accused Santosh was absconding after the incident but we succeeded in arresting him just after 10-12 hours of the incident. Santosh was addicted to alcohol and would always fight with his wife in front of their two children. The victim's brother Bharat Roj registered a complaint against the accused."

A police team led by Assistant Inspector of Police Sachin Kulkarni under the guidance of Senior Inspector of Police Dattatray Borate arrested the accused.

Chaurasia has been remanded in police custody till Saturday after being produced before a court on charges of destroying evidence including murder.

