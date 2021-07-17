Thane: MSEDCL to check 4.40 lakh connections with low power consumption for deliberate attempts to subdue figures

Over 4.40 lakh consumers using less than 30 units of power per month in Thane district's Kalyan Zone will be scrutinized by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to check for technical faults or deliberate attempts to subdue consumption figures, an official said on Friday.

Some 20 per cent of people in the zone are using less than 30 units and a recent survey of 3,000 such households had revealed faulty meters and broken seals as well as manipulation and power theft, he said.

"Hence, we have decided to check power connections of all 4,44,238 consumers in this segment. This comprises 80,849 consumers in Kalyan Zone 1, another 1,03,43 in Zone 2, 1,56,661 in Vasai and 1,03,293 in Palghar," the MSEDCL official said.