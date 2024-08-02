Thane MP Speaks Naresh Mhaske On Education Budget In Lok Sabha

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske |

First time parliamentarian from Thane, Naresh Mhaske (Shiv Sena) got an opportunity to speak on ministry-specific budget discussions during the ongoing session of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Mhaske took part in the discussions related to the education budget.

Terming the new National Education Policy (NEP) as a revolutionary decision, Mhaske appreciated Prime Minister- Narendra Modi’s emphasis on the use of vernacular languages (mother tongue) which provides a level playing field to every aspiring youth.

“Getting high quality education in your mother tongue is part of social justice. With an overall increase of 19.56 percent, budgetary allocation amounting Rs.73,498 crore for 2024-25 speaks volumes about the prime minister’s commitment towards making India a global knowledge superpower. Due to the progress in the education sector in the last few years, the dropout rate has decreased and the education of girls has significantly increased. Maharashtra, which has one of the best colleges and universities, has always stayed ahead in terms of imparting quality education and will continue its stride with the implementation of the NEP.” said Mhaske during his speech in the Lok Sabha.