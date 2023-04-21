Thane MP Rajan Vichare demands AC locals on Harbour and Trans-Harbour line

Thane MP Rajan Vichare demands AC local on Harbour and Trans-Harbour line | File

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajan Vichare from Thane held a meeting with the General Manager of Central Railway, Naresh Lalwani and discussed various issues faced by the train passengers travelling on the harbour and trans-harbour line.

MP Vichare asked railway officials to re-start the AC local as there is demand from passengers on harbour line from Panvel to CSTM and the trans-harbour line from Vashi to Thane and Panvel to Thane.

Thane railway station generates maximum revenue from passengers

MP Vichare said that after Mumbai, Thane railway station generates maximum revenue from passengers. Therefore, the passengers should get maximum facilities.

During the meeting, the railway authority reviewed the development work of Thane Railway Station. The railway officials informed MP Vichare that the plan for the redevelopment of Thane Railway Station will include a roof plaza, segregation of departure and arrival passengers, waiting hall, provision of lifts and escalators, multi-level car parking facility, multimodal transport, connectivity and other world-class facilities.

On the occasion, MP Vichare also demanded that the officials soon start the operation of Digha railway station on the Trans-Harbour line for passengers.