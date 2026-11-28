Thane MP Naresh Mhaske Demands More 15-Coach Local Trains, Faster Platform Extension Works On Kasara And Khopoli Routes |

Thane: Taking cognizance of the escalating commuter rush on Central Railway’s Thane–Kasara and Khopoli corridors, Member of Parliament Naresh Ganpatn Mhaske has demanded an immediate increase in 15-coach local train services and the war-footing completion of stalled platform extension works. In an official letter addressed to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Central Railway’s Mumbai Division, Mhaske urged the administration to deliver the overdue benefits of completed infrastructure projects to daily passengers.

To ease daily overcrowding, Central Railway undertook a multi-crore project to extend platforms across 33 stations between Thane, Kasara, and Khopoli. While extension works at several stations on the Kalyan–Karjat–Khopoli section have already been completed, Mhaske noted in his letter that administrative sluggishness has prevented commuters from actually utilizing these upgraded facilities.

No Increase in 15-Coach Services

On July 20 and August 15, the railway administration converted one 12-coach rake each into a 15-coach train to operate select services on the CSMT–Karjat and Khopoli routes. However, Mhaske pointed out that even after more than 100 days, not a single additional 15-coach service has been introduced. He emphasized that failing to increase train frequency despite ready platforms and zero technical hurdles is depriving passengers of much-needed relief.

Platform Extension Works Still Incomplete

Highlighting ongoing delays, Mhaske stated that although platform extension projects commenced right after Diwali last year, work at numerous stations along the Thane–Kalyan slow corridor and the Kasara section remains unfinished even after a full year. These delays continue to obstruct smooth commuter movement and delay promised capacity upgrades.

Security Concerns on Unused Extended Platforms

Mhaske also flagged serious safety hazards resulting from the non-utilization of the newly extended platform sections. Because these stretches currently lie vacant, they have become gathering spots for beggars, homeless individuals, and drug addicts. Expressing grave concern—particularly for the safety of women traveling late at night—he called for immediate intervention.

Key Demands Put Forward to Railway Authorities

In his letter, MP Naresh Mhaske requested the railway administration to take decisive action and submit an action-taken report on the following fronts:

Augment Fleet Capacity: Immediately convert overcrowded 12-coach trains on the Kalyan–Karjat–Khopoli corridor into 15-coach locals and increase service frequency.

Expedite Pending Civil Works: Complete the remaining platform extension projects on the Thane–Kalyan slow line and the Kasara section on a war footing.

Step Up Security Patrols: Increase Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) patrolling along the newly extended platform stretches.

Ensure Commuter Safety: Clear extended platforms of encroachers, homeless individuals, and anti-social elements to guarantee a safe environment for passengers.

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