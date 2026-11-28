DRI Busts Two Wildlife Trafficking Networks In Maharashtra, Seizes Suspected King Cobra Venom And Big Cat Skins, Six Held |

Mumbai: In back-to-back intelligence-led enforcement operations focused on curbing illegal wildlife trade and protecting endangered species, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) dismantled two separate illicit wildlife trafficking networks active around Western Ghat Region in Maharashtra, apprehending six individuals and seizing suspected King Cobra venom alongside big cat skins and a poaching weapon.

Operation Venom Shield Targets Social Media Influencer

In Operation Venom Shield, acting on specific intelligence that a stock trader-turned-social media influencer was trading in illegal venom, DRI officers mounted sustained surveillance on November 25, 2026, during the Kartik Purnima religious congregation on the outskirts of Pune, where the suspect was scheduled to meet a middleman and a prospective buyer.

Navigating dense crowds and challenging terrain near the Indrayani River, officers intercepted the suspects following a prolonged foot chase and apprehended all three individuals. A search yielded two bottles containing approximately 2 litres of suspected King Cobra venom. In the course chase, DRI officer was also injured due to spillover of venom. The seized venom and the three apprehended persons have been handed over to the Maharashtra Forest Department for further investigation and prosecution under applicable laws, officials said on Saturday.

Suspected Tiger And Leopard Skins Recovered In Panvel

In a separate operation on November 26, 2026, officers of the DRI, acting of specific intelligence regarding attempts to sell wildlife trophies in Navi Mumbai via social media. Officers intercepted a suspect in the Panvel area and recovered a bag containing two skins—apparently of a Tiger and a Leopard.

Read Also Sharad Pawar Visits Cancer Institute In Mumbai For Routine Follow-Up Amid Hospitalisation

Follow-up questioning led to a search at a residential complex in Navi Mumbai, where two female occupants were found in possession of one suspected Cheetah skin along with a .177 calibre (4.5 mm) break-barrel air rifle (Model 23).

Preliminary inquiry indicates the leopard skin bears a suspected gunshot wound inflicted with this rifle. The three skins (one each of Tiger, Leopard, and Cheetah), the air rifle, and the trophies were seized. The three apprehended individuals and the seized items have been handed over to the Maharashtra Forest Department for further probe.

King Cobra, Tiger, Leopard and Cheetah are all listed under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act and are accorded the highest degree of legal protection. Hunting, capture and unauthorised possession of these species, as well as any trade or dealings in these animals, their derivatives or trophies, are prohibited under the Act, officials said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/