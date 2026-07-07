Thane MP Naresh Mhaske Demands Immediate Halt On Amazon Data Center, Citing Illegal Tree Felling And Civic Disaster Risks |

Thane: Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Mhaske has officially submitted a memorandum to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner and the District Collector, demanding an immediate stay on the proposed Amazon data center project in Balkum. The lawmaker has also called for a transparent, independent probe into allegations of rampant and unauthorized tree felling at the site.

The intervention follows intense opposition from local housing societies including Lodha Amara, Fairfield, and VFVA—alongside environmental activists and citizen forums.

Key Civic and Environmental Concerns

According to the memorandum, the sprawling data center project poses severe risks to the local ecosystem and urban infrastructure. Residents fear the facility will lead to:

Severe Resource Strain: Data centers consume vast amounts of electricity and water, threatening to worsen Thane's existing water scarcity.

Environmental Pollution: The operation of heavy machinery and cooling systems is expected to escalate traffic congestion, air pollution, and noise decibels.

Proximity Risks: The site is heavily surrounded by dense residential complexes, schools, and hospitals, directly threatening public health and quality of life.

Demands for Transparency and Accountability

MP Mhaske highlighted a distinct lack of transparency regarding the project's socio-economic benefits, noting that details on local employment generation and city development remain undisclosed. Furthermore, citizens have raised doubts over whether statutory environmental clearances are being strictly followed.

"A project cannot progress at the cost of public welfare. There is clear evidence that tree felling has exceeded the permissions granted by the TMC," Mhaske stated, calling for a committee of independent experts to re-evaluate all sanctions.

The MP has urged authorities to halt all ongoing work immediately, make all environmental and traffic impact reports public, and conduct an official public hearing to address the grievances of local stakeholders.

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