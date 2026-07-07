Home Delivery Nightmare: Thane Civil Hospital's Heroic Surgery Saves Young Mother's Uterus And Life After Rare Inversion | AI

Thane: While childbirth is a natural process, a medical emergency handled at Thane Civil Hospital has underscored the critical necessity of institutional deliveries. Doctors successfully operated on a 23-year-old first-time mother admitted in a life-threatening condition following a home delivery, saving her life and preserving her future fertility.

Desperate Arrival

The patient, a resident of Bhiwandi, was rushed to the civil hospital three days post-delivery, suffering from massive postpartum hemorrhage and Acute Puerperal Uterine Inversion—a rare, fatal obstetric emergency where the uterus turns inside out.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, emergency protocols were instantly initiated under the guidance of Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar and Additional Civil Surgeon Dr. Dheeraj Mahangade. The medical team decided to perform a complex surgical intervention known as Haultain’s operation. Gynecologist Dr. Balaji Chaure, who led the procedure, confirmed that the uterus was successfully repositioned through highly skilled maneuvering.

Fertility at Stake

The team faced a secondary challenge when the uterus became completely atonic, risking further hemorrhage. However, since the patient was a young, first-time mother, doctors exhausted all clinical measures to avoid a hysterectomy and successfully saved the organ. The patient is now stable and recovering.

The successful surgery was executed by a medical team including gynecologists Dr. Balaji Chaure, Dr. Ashwini Puri, Dr. Aruna Belure, and anesthetist Dr. Rupali Yadav, alongside Manali Devgade and Milind Donde.

"Childbirth must only take place in well-equipped hospitals under expert supervision. Institutional delivery is paramount to ensuring the survival of both mother and child," emphasized Dr. Kailas Pawar.

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