Thane: Moving Truck Catches Fire On Ghodbunder Road, Major Tragedy Averted | VIDEO

Firefighters extinguished a blaze after a moving truck caught fire on Thane's Ghodbunder Road, with no injuries reported | AI Generated File Image

Thane, July 1: A major disaster was averted on Wednesday morning after a moving Eicher tempo caught fire on the Waghbil flyover along Ghodbunder Road. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, though vehicular movement on the busy highway was disrupted for a brief period.

According to municipal officials, the incident occurred around 6.30 am on the Thane-bound lane of the flyover. The container truck (registration number GJ10TY8727) was transporting a commercial consignment of brass nuts and bolts meant for export.

🚨 Breaking News from Thane

A major fire erupted in a moving Tempo on Vaghbil Bridge, Ghodbunder Road. The driver spotted smoke & flames, quickly jumped out and saved himself.

Fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the blaze swiftly. No injuries reported.

Panic on the bridge,… pic.twitter.com/AuqMk3ROl9 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 1, 2026

Driver Escapes Unhurt

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Shah Firoz Shahabuddin Khan, a resident of Kishanganj, Bihar, noticed smoke and sparks emanating from the engine cabin. Demonstrating quick presence of mind, Khan immediately pulled over and escaped the vehicle before the flames engulfed the entire cabin.

Upon receiving information, the Thane Fire Brigade and local disaster management personnel rushed to the spot with fire tenders. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze completely under control after intense efforts.

Traffic Restored After Operation

The fire led to a temporary traffic snarl on the vital Ghodbunder stretch. Traffic police promptly diverted vehicles beneath the Waghbil flyover to clear the bottleneck.

A hydra crane was subsequently deployed to safely tow away the charred remains of the vehicle. Normal traffic movement was fully restored once the debris was cleared from the highway.

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Local authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the fire, with a short circuit suspected to be the primary reason.

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