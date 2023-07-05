Thane: Motorists Frustrated As Defunct Signal At Patlipada Jn Causes Heavy Traffic

The motorists going towards the Ghodbunder road, Thane station and Hiranandani were inconvenienced for more than one hour due to the defunct signal at Patlipada junction in Thane on Wednesday morning during the peak time. | Prashant Narvekar

The motorists going towards the Ghodbunder road, Thane station and Hiranandani were inconvenienced for more than one hour due to the defunct signal at Patlipada junction in Thane on Wednesday morning during the peak time.

A businessman from Thane who was going from Ghodbunder to Vashi for an important business meeting was stuck in the traffic for more than 45 minutes.

Prashant Narvekar, a journalist from Thane said, " Due to the defunct signal at Patlipada junction in Thane there is a huge traffic block. Even the school buses and office goers are stuck in this traffic for more than one hour. I think that the signals at few traffic prone junctions must have gone defunct. I also saw that the traffic signal was defunct at Kapurbawdi. I was to reach to meet one of my friend at Hiranandani but I am now late by more than 30 minutes."

"There is no traffic police or other police officials to clear the traffic," Narvekar added.

Rajesh Thackeray, businessman from Thane said, " I was having a business meeting at 11 am in Vashi and I was supposed to reach there at the given time. But due to hectic traffic I am still stuck at Ghodbunder road at around 11 am. I will have to blame the traffic if I miss the deal. The traffic police should look after the defunct signals on a priority basis so that the people should not get inconvenienced."

Due to traffic at Ghodbunder, Kapurbawdi, Patlipada and other area the traffic cops were having a tough time to control the situation.

A senior traffic police officer on the condition of anonymity said, " I will definitely look into the defunct signals matter and all the signals will be put into service. Technical glitch could have caused the hurdles."

Many office goers and students were late to their offices and schools because of the defunct signals.