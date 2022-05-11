Thane: More than 9 lakh ornamental plants exported to Netherlands, USA & Japan from Vangani

In order to increase the participation of farmers in the field of agriculture, a subsidy has been given to the farmers by the district agriculture department for the cultivation of various plants and crops. The positive effects of this subsidy have been seen in the last few years and the exports of fruits and vegetables from the district have recently become very noticeable.

9 lakh 90 thousand 735 ornamental plants have been exported to the Netherlands, USA and Japan in the last one year from the government approved nursery at Vangani in Thane district. The addition of ornamental trees along with a combination of fruits and vegetables, has opened up new avenues of business for the farmers here.

Every year the district agriculture department plans to export the agricultural produce grown in the district to various states and abroad. For this, a vegetable as well as orchard cultivation area is planned. Last year, orchards and flower gardens were planned to be planted on 1,080 hectares in the district.

Apart from agriculture, the number of nurseries in the district is also significant. Many of these nursery owners plant and sell fruit and flower plants. Subsidy is also given by the district agriculture department to the government approved nursery owners for the cultivation of these seedlings. In addition, only nursery owners who are officially permitted by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) can export various plants abroad.

There are government approved nurseries at Wangani and Shahapur in Thane district. About seventy percent of all ornamental plants exported to the Netherlands according to the district agriculture department.

Trees exported mainly include Ashdenium and Succulent species. These ornamental plants are mainly kept indoors. Also in view of the climate in these three countries, these trees are planted and grown by the nursery owners.

Mohan Wagh, District Agriculture Officer, Thane said, "The district is a major exporter of fruits and vegetables. At present ornamental trees are being exported abroad from the nurseries of the district and this is a positive thing for the district agriculture sector."

