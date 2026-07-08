Thane Monsoon Fury: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Suspends TMC Tree Authority, Disaster Management Chiefs Over Alleged Civic Lapses | VIDEO

DCM Eknath Shinde reviews Thane's monsoon preparedness and orders action against senior TMC officials over alleged civic lapses | X - @mieknathshinde

Thane, July 8, 2026: Expressing strong displeasure over severe civic mismanagement amid torrential monsoon rains and gusty winds, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has initiated stringent disciplinary action against top officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The Deputy Chief Minister ordered the immediate suspension of Tree Authority Assistant Commissioner Rajesh Sonawane and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Chief Yasin Tadvi. Additionally, Tree Authority Officer Kedar Patil has been transferred.

The decisive moves come in the wake of a massive public safety hazard that saw over 600 trees and heavy branches collapse across municipal limits, severely paralysing local infrastructure.

Eknath Shinde Live । ठाणे



ठाणे महापालिकेच्या आपत्कालीन कक्षाला भेट - लाईव्ह https://t.co/n8AioxTCDM — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) July 8, 2026

Top Brass Cornered Over Preparedness

During a high-level review of the city's monsoon situation, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde pulled up municipal officials for their apparent failure to execute effective pre-monsoon tree trimming and safety audits.

"How could tree branches fall on such an unprecedented scale? You have clearly failed to execute your duties responsibly," a visibly furious Shinde told the gathered officials.

He demanded to know why proactive measures were not taken to secure vulnerable green cover within the TMC's jurisdiction. Senior civic officials cited extreme weather anomalies, stating that the sheer intensity of the downpour, coupled with exceptionally high wind speeds, caused the widespread uprooting.

Unimpressed, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that proper pre-monsoon maintenance should have mitigated the damage, emphasising that public safety could not be compromised.

Eknath Shinde Live । ठाणे पत्रकारांशी संवाद - लाईव्ह https://t.co/FKO4Mu29R2 — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) July 8, 2026

Sweeping Overhaul At Tree Authority

Holding the Tree Authority directly accountable for the hazardous conditions on Thane's roads, Shinde directed immediate administrative actions:

Suspension of Rajesh Sonawane: The Assistant Commissioner, who also serves as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to DCM Shinde and holds the additional charge of the TMC Tree Authority, was suspended.

Shunting of Kedar Patil: The Tree Authority Officer faced severe reprimand for operational lapses and was ordered to be transferred out without delay.

Department-wide Clean-up: The Municipal Commissioner was instructed to immediately transfer all non-performing or negligent personnel within the department.

Disaster Chief Suspended

The crackdown extended to the city's frontline emergency response mechanism. Taking note of a complete absence of leadership on the ground during critical civic distress, DCM Shinde ordered an eight-day suspension for Assistant Commissioner and Disaster Management Chief Yasin Tadvi.

The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the primary mandate of the disaster management chief is to lead from the front and physically supervise emergency operations at sensitive spots.

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Reports indicated that Tadvi failed to visit key accident sites, prompting the punitive suspension. This shake-up has sent shockwaves through the TMC, signalling a zero-tolerance policy towards bureaucratic inertia during seasonal emergencies.

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