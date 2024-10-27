Thane Mob Beating Case: Shantinagar Police Dispatch Team To UP To Arrest Suspect In Killing Of 25-Yr-Old Over Mobile Theft Suspicion

Representational Image

The Shantinagar Police dispatched one team to Uttar Pradesh to apprehend the accused who, along with seven other accused, is still at large after beating a 25-year-old man on suspicion of mobile theft. So far, seven accused have been arrested in this matter. Vinayak Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector from Shantinagar Police Station, said, 'We formed a team and dispatched them to Uttar Pradesh on Friday night to nab the accused. Initially, we lodged a 103 (murder) case under Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita. Subsequently, we added fresh sections 190, 190(1), 190(2), 190(3) of Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita. We are carrying out further investigation in this matter.'

The Shantinagar police arrested seven persons for allegedly beating a 25-year-old man to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bhiwandi on Thursday.

The deceased, Mohammad Rahmat Shah, lived with his family in the Nadiya Park area and hailed from Kolkata. He was found unconscious by locals, who alerted the police. Shah was subsequently taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police sources stated that Shah was sitting in a parked auto rickshaw when one of the accused passed by and became suspicious. After questioning him, other suspects joined and searched his pockets, discovering four mobile phones, one of which belonged to an accused. They then began to punch and beat him, causing him to fall unconscious on the road. The suspects fled the scene afterwards.The arrested persons were produced in court and remanded in police custody for further investigation.