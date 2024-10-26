 Thane: 25-Yr Old Man Beaten To Death Over Suspected Mobile Theft In Bhiwandi; 7 Arrested
The deceased, Mohammad Rahmat Shah, lived with his family in the Nadiya Park area and hailed from Kolkata. He was found unconscious by locals, who alerted the police. Shah was subsequently taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 01:27 AM IST
Representative Image

The Shantinagar police arrested seven persons for allegedly beating a 25-year-old man to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bhiwandi on Thursday.

