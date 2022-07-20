Thane: MNS threatens civic body with protests if Mumbra bypass road not repaired | Twitter/Pramod (Raju) Patil

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) Thane unit has threatened that they will protest against the potholes along the Mumbra bypass road unless it is fully repaired.

The Mumbra bypass road, which is a 3-km-long stretch, has suffered major damage during the monsoons and the road remains riddled with potholes. Last year too, a number of potholes were reported on the same road and issues regarding the quality of road construction was raised by motorists.

MNS' Kalyan-Dombivali constituency MLA Pramod (Raju) Patil demanded that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) authorities stop heavy vehicles from plying on the road until it is repaired.

“The Retibandar bridge on Mumbra bypass road gets potholed every year. Currently, there are huge potholes on the Retibandar bridge on the road from Thane towards Panvel. Due to the landslide earlier, the entire road is in a bad condition and there is a danger of accidents,” Patil said.

The MNS MLA also warned the authorities and said that they should not force citizens to take to the streets to protest against their lackadaisical attitude.

On Tuesday, the potholes caused a major traffic jam up to Bhandarli in Shilphata, with motorists forced to drive only on one side of the road.