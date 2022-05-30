Thane: MNS protested shoddy drainage cleaning work of TMC by playing cricket inside nullah | FPJ

Thane: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of the Thane unit protested against the shoddy drainage cleaning work by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The MNS party, in a unique protest, played cricket inside the nullah to wake up the civic body administration.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Dr Vipin Sharma, himself for the last few days, has been inspecting the drainage cleaning in the city at various places. However, it has been revealed once again that this drainage cleaning work and its inspection are just for a show.

Earlier on May 19, 2022, TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma inspected the Gandhinagar nullah but soon after he went from the spot the work of cleaning the nullah was stopped and the contractor said the work is completed alleged MNS.

MNS members, under the leadership of Swapnil Mahindrakar a city president of Thane MNS public welfare and law department, played cricket in the same Gandhinagar nullah and protested against the shoddy work of the Thane civic body.

Thane Municipal Corporation has undertaken the work of drainage cleaning ward wise, but the fact which is coming to light now is that the officers of the ward committee are just trying to showcase that the work is completed but the reality is different.

Swapnil Mahindrakar said, "The main nullah is at Gandhinagar in Thane. There are about 10,000 huts in the area of ​​this nullah and every monsoon it gets flooded. The cleaning of the nullah has not been completed yet."

Mahindrakar further added, "Every time the drainage cleaning work is complete on paper but the actual work is left incomplete. The condition of the nullah in the Thane area which is said to have been cleaned is in bad shape also the place where some amount of work has been done it has been noticed that the waste from the nullah is dumped on the side of nullah."

MNS's Awadesh Singh, Devendra Kadam, Kishore Patil, Hira Pasi, Rajkumar Gaud, Vinod Sonawane, Raju Gupta, Santosh Valmiki, Vivek Gautam, Vaibhav Thackeray participated in the unique protest.

"If TMC does not take appropriate action against the concerned officials and contractors for cleaning these nullahs then there will be more intense agitation on behalf of MNS" warned Swapnil Mahindrakar.