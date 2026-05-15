Thane: MMRDA Achieves Engineering Milestone With Massive FOB Girder Launch Above Ghodbunder Road

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, has successfully completed a challenging phase of construction for the Foot Over Bridge connecting Brahmand Junction to Tikuji Ni Wadi Metro Station in Thane.

The authority shared details of the operation on X, describing it as a major feat of engineering executed under extremely difficult site conditions above the heavily crowded Ghodbunder Road corridor.

Engineering excellence rising above every challenge. 🚧



The Foot Over Bridge connecting Brahmand Junction to Tikuji Ni Wadi Metro Station marks yet another major urban infrastructure milestone delivered by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.



Executed under… pic.twitter.com/EdbaTh1mNw — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) May 15, 2026

What made the project particularly complex was the presence of an operational Metro viaduct directly above the construction site, leaving engineers with limited working space and requiring high precision during the entire process.

Giant Steel Girders Installed With Precision

According to MMRDA, four massive steel girders were erected as part of the Foot Over Bridge structure. Each girder measured nearly 59.63 metres in length and weighed approximately 252 metric tonnes.

The erection activity was carried out at a height of 6.167 metres above Ghodbunder Road, one of the busiest traffic corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

To execute the operation smoothly, the authority deployed specialised heavy machinery, including two pullers with multi axle carriers, two cranes with a lifting capacity of 250 metric tonnes, one crane with an 800 metric tonne capacity and four supporting cranes of 15 metric tonnes each.

More than 60 engineers, supervisors and allied staff members were involved in coordinating and completing the task.

Focus On Safety And Urban Mobility

MMRDA stated that despite severe spatial restrictions and traffic challenges, the entire girder erection process was completed with precision, coordination and strict safety measures.

The authority said the successful completion of the operation reflects its focus on innovation, engineering excellence and world class urban infrastructure development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Once operational, the Foot Over Bridge is expected to improve pedestrian access and connectivity to the Metro station for commuters travelling through the Brahmand Junction and Ghodbunder Road stretch in Thane.

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