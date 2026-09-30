Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar Flags Over 13 Suspected Drug Hotspots To Police, Seeks Crackdown On Narcotics Network | AI

Thane: Amid growing concerns over substance abuse threatening the younger generation, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sanjay Kelkar has formally submitted a list of suspicious establishments and locations to the Thane Police Commissioner, demanding immediate and rigorous clampdowns.

Complaints Point To Alleged Drug Sale Networks

The submission follows persistent complaints from vigilant citizens regarding the clandestine sale of narcotics—including M.D. (Mephedrone), charas, and ganja—alongside illegal hookah operations spanning from the Thane railway station area up to Ghodbunder Road. According to reports gathered by local informants, over 20 spots operating out of roadside kiosks, local shanties (*tapris*), and highway corridors are allegedly facilitating these illicit trades.

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While the "Drug-Free India" (*Nashamukt Bharat*) and "Drug-Free Thane" (*Nashamukt Thane*) initiatives have driven public awareness campaigns, Kelkar emphasized that underground networks continue to operate unchecked in several pockets of the city. In his formal communication to the police leadership, the MLA stressed the urgent need for comprehensive combing operations and strategic raids to dismantle these rings.

The submitted dossier outlines specific locations totaling around 13 primary trouble spots urging law enforcement to take decisive action against operators shielding illegal substance peddling behind commercial fronts and transit hubs. Local stakeholders hope that intensifying police scrutiny will curb the growing accessibility of narcotics and safeguard youth welfare across the district.

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