Khar Gymkhana To Felicitate Asian Games Medallist Diya Chitale And Film Producer Anupriya Nagar After New Panel Takes Charge

The newly elected management of Khar Gymkhana |

Mumbai: Recognising the achievements of its young members, Khar Gymkhana’s newly elected managing committee has made the felicitation of two Gen Z achievers—Asian Games bronze medallist Diya Chitale and Hanuman Ansh producer Anupriya Nagar—one of its first priorities after getting elected on Sunday.

Chitale And Nagar Recognised For Achievements

Chitale, 23, who won the Mixed Doubles Table Tennis medal with Manush Shah, and Nagar, 21, one of the producers of the film that reportedly cost ₹2 crore to make but has crossed ₹300 crore in revenue, will be honoured next week.

Amarjit Singh Chadha, the newly elected president, said, "This is very much a sports gymkhana and we will continue our mission to promote sports and see that our players go on to the next level."

United For Change Wins Two-Year Term

The elections were won by United For Change, which will serve a two-year term. The election process was conducted by EY, previously known as Ernst & Young. "The elections were held in a free and fair manner, and we are happy that the outgoing committee selected EY for the job," said Gaurav Kapadia, former president and a newly elected managing committee member.

The gymkhana, founded in 1929, was recently in the news when some members objected to the idea of constructing padel courts on its open ground. Members are hoping that the club's democratic process will resolve the issue.

Abhijeet Deolekar, a member, said he hoped that there will not be any conflict there. "When a serious, bigger decision needs to be taken, they take it to the general body because the general body is ultimately all the members and nothing can happen without their consent. And if the members are in favor, then obviously the proposal goes forward. If the members are not in favor, then it is scrapped," said Deolekar.

Vivek Devnani, a former president and newly elected managing committee member said, "The felicitation of our achievers is the first major item on our schedule."

The new facilities remain an issue for discussion, Kapadia said, adding, "We will explore all options when the issue comes up. The annual general meeting has to come up with a suitable place."

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