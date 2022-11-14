Thane: MLA Kumar Ailani demands reconstruction of the UMC building

UMC | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Ulhasnagar MLA Kumar Ailani raised a demand to reconstruct the old building of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) on a priority basis, and the funds should be released for it by the state government.

The MLA, during the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) meeting held recently under the chairmanship of Thane district guardian minister Shambhuraj Desai, said that the building is in very dilapidated condition and requires quick repair as soon as possible.

"Over 100 officials and employees are in these premises," said UMC Commissioner Aziz Shaikh and Deputy Commissioner Ashok Naikwade, "and we have already requested funds from the government for repair and construction purposes."

The building is more than 40 years old

The civic headquarters building at Ulhasnagar is more than 40 years old, and during the structural audit held last year, it was mentioned that the structure is in a dangerous position and needs immediate repairs.

During the DPCD meeting, MLA Ailani also demanded that Shambhuraj Desai carry out various developmental works in Ulhasnagar. He also informed him about various development works proposed in Mharal, Warap, and Kambagaon, the repair work of the central hospital, and filling up the vacant posts in the hospital.

Ailani met with CM and Dy CM, but nothing has happened

Meanwhile, Ailani had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last month regarding this and other various development works in the city, but no concrete step has been taken.

He also requested guardian minister Desai provide funds for the electrification of rural areas, the beautification of gardens, the construction of major drains in the city, and the reconstruction of roads under the Ulhasnagar constituency.

The UMC commissioner said, "A new administrative building of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation is proposed on the large vacant space near the present civic body building. Also, we have proposed and made a demand of Rs 80 crore from the state government for the reconstruction of the UMC building."