Thane: Minor mistaken for thief, tied, beaten up in Mumbra

Representative Image

A mob of around 20-25 people in Mumbra tied up a minor boy to a cement mixer and thrashed him assuming that he was a thief. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The Mumbra police swung into action after the video went viral and arrestedthetwoaccusedresponsible for the incident.

“My son Mohammad Imtiaz Mansoori had to be admitted to the hospital after the incident and his condition is still not good. Following the incident, I was given Rs 10,000 on June 3 and told not to involve the police. I did not inform the police station but I think they got to know of the incident through the video which was posted on social media," said his mother.

“We registered an FIR on June 4 under sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder (307), voluntarily causing grievous hurt to extort confession (331), punishment for wrongful confinement(342)and criminal intimidation (506) after the video went viral. Two persons have been arrested in the case and further investigations are underway.Someof the accused are on the run and we will nab them soon,” said senior police inspector Ashok Kadlag of Mumbra police station