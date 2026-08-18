Thane: Minor Landslide Hits Ghodbunder Road Near Lodha Splendora; No Injuries Reported, Traffic Restored | File photo

Thane: A minor landslide occurred along Ghodbunder Road near the Lodha Splendora residential complex in the Bhayandarpada area of Thane (West) on Monday evening, August 17. Emergency control officials received information regarding the incident at approximately 8:40 PM.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Upon receiving the alert, emergency response teams including the Regional Disaster Management Officer, RDMC personnel equipped with a utility vehicle, Fire Brigade personnel with a rescue vehicle, an assistant engineer from the Public Works Department (PWD), and staff from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Electrical Department—promptly dispatched to the site.

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Emergency crews deployed an earth excavator (JCB) to clear the accumulated soil and boulders from the carriageway, successfully restoring normal traffic flow. As a safety precaution, responders cordoned off the affected spot with danger tape to prevent further risk to commuters.