Thane Man Sentenced To Life For 2015 Kerosene Attack That Killed Wife After Minor Domestic Dispute | Representational Image

Thane: A Thane Sessions Court on Monday has convicted a 38-year-old man for the brutal murder of his wife, whom he set on fire following a minor domestic altercation in May 2015. Additional Sessions Judge R. D. Sawant sentenced the accused, Subhash Nivrutti Waghmare, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

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According to the prosecution, the incident took place on the night of May 9, 2015, at the couple's rented residence in Ghodbunder Village, Kashimira. Waghmare demanded that his wife, Vaishali, massage his legs. When she requested him to wait until she finished washing the dishes, an enraged Waghmare assaulted her. Later that night, while Vaishali was sitting on the bed, Waghmare doused her in kerosene and set her ablaze. She succumbed to 90–95% burn injuries on May 13, 2015, at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital.

Additional Public Prosecutor Rashmi Kshirsagar presented 10 witnesses to establish the prosecution's case. The defense contended that the deceased had committed suicide due to severe ear and stomach pain, pointing to her initial dying declaration recorded on May 10, 2015.

However, the court accepted her second dying declaration, recorded on May 11 by Special Executive Officer Geeta Roy and the police. In her second statement, Vaishali explained that she had lied initially out of fear because her husband was present beside her at the hospital.

Judge Sawant dismissed the defense's suicide theory, observing that it was unconvincing for someone to take such an extreme step over minor physical ailments. The court held that the second statement was truthful and trustworthy, proving the charges beyond reasonable doubt.