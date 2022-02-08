Thane: Milk tanker falls into nallah, creates huge traffic at Ghodbunder road

Ghodbunder Road in Thane had heavy traffic on Tuesday afternoon, as a milk tanker fell in nullah and rescue operation was undergoing for a longer time. The milk from the tanker spilled on the road which turned traffic slow. The traffic police along with fire brigade and disaster management cell spread soil on the road to clear the traffic.

According to the Regional disaster management cell of Thane Municipal corporation on Tuesday morning a Milk Tanker MH 02 XX 8147 driven by Azar Shamsuddin was filled with 25,000 liters of milk going from Gujarat to Indapur in Pune. "While driving from the slope near Gaimukh Jaka Naka, Ghodbunder road it turned turtle into an adjoining nullah at 8 am on Tuesday," said an official from RDMC.

The Thane traffic police reached the spot, where the owner of the tanker arranged another tanker and shifted the milk into it. "As the tanker was in the nullah the road was cleared for traffic. After shifting the milk. We arranged for two cranes to remove the fallen tanker. But during the process one of the cranes toppled on the road. Resulting in the tanker again turning around and the remaining milk revealing itself on the road. The crane and tanker were brought in position with the help of another crane," said Pramod Pardesi, assistant police inspector, Kasarwadavli traffic.

Pardesi said the spilling of milk and oil on the road in the afternoon, resulted in slow moving of traffic. "So we called the Fire Brigade officials and disaster management cell. Who spread soil on the milk and oil to free the road for vehicles. The traffic may have lasted for an hour, but later in the evening it was cleared," he added.

The RDMC and fire officials reached the spot along with 2 cranes, 1 rescue vehicle.

