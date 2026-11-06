Thane MHADA Redevelopment: Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Faster Land Record Transfers, Relief On Lease Rent Arrears |

Thane: In a major breakthrough for thousands of families residing in four-decade-old MHADA layouts across Thane—particularly in the 146 Owala-Majiwada Assembly Constituency covering Vartak Nagar, Shivai Nagar, Swami Vivekanand Nagar, and Pawar Nagar—a high-level decision-making process has significantly eased the path toward modern, safe housing. A special meeting chaired by Maharashtra Transport Minister and Dharashiv Guardian Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, was convened at the MHADA Headquarters in Bandra, yielding several policy directives aimed at accelerating long-delayed housing redevelopment projects and offering substantial financial relief to residents.

Senior MHADA And TMC Officials Attend High-Level Meeting

The high-level session was attended by key administrative leaders and stakeholders, including MHADA CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurav Rao, Thane District Collector Dr. Srikrishna Panchal, Konkan MHADA CEO Dr. Vishal Rathod, TMC Assistant Director of Town Planning Sangram Kanade, former Municipal Corporator Parisha Sarnaik, as well as numerous architects and representatives from local housing societies.

Addressing years of accumulated arrears, interest penalties, and discrepancies in land record entries (7/12 extracts), Minister Sarnaik instructed officials to immediately reopen land record registrations that had been stalled since 2019. He directed the administration to submit a formal state proposal requesting a complete waiver of accrued interest charges on lease rent arrears, a directive positively received by MHADA CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal. To resolve localized grievances directly, a dedicated special meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, on-site in Shivai Nagar.

Lease Rent Payments Through Cheques And Demand Drafts

Regarding financial settlements, Minister Sarnaik maintained a firm stance that lease rent payments will be accepted strictly via cheque or demand draft, and no late penalties resulting from MHADA’s administrative delays will be levied on ordinary residents. Furthermore, despite land measurement surveys being completed and fees paid, government records (7/12 extracts) have remained registered under the state government rather than MHADA. To rectify this, joint execution meetings between Konkan MHADA, TMC Town Planning officials, and project architects will commence immediately after Diwali to complete land title transfers on a war footing.

Once land ownership records are formally transferred to MHADA, technical hurdles will be cleared to grant additional Floor Space Index (FSI) under the unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) framework. This increase in FSI is expected to enhance the financial viability of redevelopment projects, ensuring residents receive larger, well-equipped homes. To safeguard displaced families living in temporary accommodations, strict regulations will be enforced to guarantee timely monthly rental payouts from developers, alongside legal action against builders who cause unnecessary project delays. The overall plan will also integrate infrastructure upgrades for roads, water supply, sewage management, and parking facilities.

Emphasizing the social impact of the initiative, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stated, "The redevelopment of Thane’s MHADA colonies is not merely about constructing concrete structures; it is a sensitive human issue concerning thousands of families who have lived in precarious conditions for four decades. From waiving the burden of lease rent to updating 7/12 land titles, we are personally coordinating every step. MHADA and Thane Municipal Corporation officials must work in sync to deliver rapid, legally sound, and high-quality housing for residents."

The series of announcements has brought widespread relief across Shivai Nagar and surrounding neighborhoods, with local residents expressing gratitude to Minister Pratap Sarnaik and former corporator Parisha Sarnaik for their persistent advocacy.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/