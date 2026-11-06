Thane Chhath Puja Preparations: Mayor Sharmila Pimpale Directs Civic Officials To Deploy Nodal Officers, CCTV And Medical Teams At Lakes |

Thane: In view of the upcoming Chhath Puja celebrations, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpale has instructed civic authorities to make comprehensive arrangements across all city lakes to ensure devotee safety, effective crowd control, and seamless civic amenities. To guarantee efficient execution, the Mayor directed the administration to appoint dedicated Nodal Officers for each lake to oversee local management, alongside establishing robust security measures, sanitation drives, and medical support systems.

High-Level Review Meeting Held To Assess Chhath Puja Preparations

The directives were issued during a high-level review meeting chaired by Mayor Sharmila Pimpale on Thursday. The session was attended by prominent civic representatives including Leader of the House Hanumant Gyanu Jagdale, Group Leader Pawan Kashinath Kadam, Wagle Ward Committee Chairperson Ekta Bhoir, Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee Chairperson Minal Sankhe, Vartaknagar Ward Committee Chairperson Jayshree David, and senior corporators Ram Repale and Vikas Repale. Key administrative officials present included Deputy Commissioners G.G. Godepure, Deepak Zinjad, and Dinesh Tayde, Chief Environment Officer Vidya Sawant, and Health Officer Dr. Rani Shinde, along with various Assistant Commissioners and departmental heads.

Recognizing that heavy footfalls are anticipated around major water bodies—particularly Railadevi, Masunda, and Upvan lakes—the administration has prioritized crowd management and surveillance. Authorities have been instructed to erect barricades at strategic locations and establish dedicated safety corridors to maintain smooth, orderly movement for devotees while preventing congestion at entry gates. Furthermore, additional CCTV cameras and high-intensity lighting fixtures will be deployed across lake perimeters and access points, with heightened security protocols enforced near Railadevi Lake.

Ambulances And Medical Teams To Remain Ready For Emergencies

To address any potential medical emergencies, the Health Department has been mandated to keep ambulances, medical teams, and essential supplies fully prepared and stationed at key sites. To ensure operational efficiency, Nodal Officers will handle site-specific duties, while a centralized single point of contact will streamline inter-departmental communication. The administration will also review operational feedback from recent events at Masunda Lake to integrate necessary safety and procedural improvements.

Sanitation and environmental maintenance across all city lakes are to be expedited immediately, with a strong focus on cleanliness drives and water aeration processes. Priority attention is assigned to Masunda Lake, where detailed work logs will be maintained in close coordination with the Pollution Control Department. Additionally, safety barricades and traffic arrangements will be strengthened at Ganesh immersion ghats and other high-density areas, including designated transit routes for official vehicles.

Concluding the meeting, Mayor Sharmila Pimpale emphasized that the Thane Municipal Corporation, police administration, and allied public agencies must work in total synergy. The combined effort aims to provide a safe, convenient, and hassle-free environment for all citizens participating in the religious rituals.

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