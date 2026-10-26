'Thane Metro Line 4 First Phase From Gaimukh To Cadbury Junction To Open In December 2026,' Says Minister Pratap Sarnaik |

Thane: In a major development ahead of Diwali, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that the first phase of Metro Line 4, running from Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction, will open for operations this December. The launch of the Gaimukh–Kasarvadavali–Cadbury Junction stretch is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion on the heavily choked Ghodbunder Road, bringing much-needed relief to thousands of daily commuters in Thane.

Metro Corridor Spans 35.20 Km

The entire Metro Line 4 and 4A project spans 35.20 kilometers and comprises 32 elevated stations. Once fully operational, this mass transit corridor will seamlessly connect Mumbai, Thane, and the eastern and western suburbs, offering a fast, safe, and modern public transportation alternative.

The opening of this initial stretch is designed to directly reduce vehicle density along Ghodbunder Road. Beyond cutting travel times, the shift to metro transport will reduce fuel consumption, lower emission levels, and improve the daily quality of life for residents. The route will also improve connectivity to major commercial hubs, giving a boost to local business and economic growth.

Thane Tourism Projects Announced

Alongside public transit, the state government has announced major tourism infrastructure projects for Thane. The Nangla Bandar waterfront area is being revitalized, while the upcoming Gaimukh Waterfront (Chowpatty) and Kanhoji Angre Memorial are set to give the region a distinct identity.

Under the initiative of Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde, a sum of ₹250 crore has been sanctioned for these tourism and beautification projects. The administration aims to create a scenic leisure destination that will generate local employment, encourage commercial opportunities, and blend Thane’s natural beauty with modern civic infrastructure.

Expressing confidence in the city's future, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik highlighted the vision for Thane over the coming years: "Modern transport facilities like the Metro will make commuting faster and more comfortable for the people of Thane. Projects like the Gaimukh Waterfront and the Kanhoji Angre Memorial will give a new direction to the city's tourism development. By coordinating the development of transport, tourism, and infrastructure, emphasis is being placed on the overall development of Thane. In the next two years, citizens will get to see a developed and attractive look of Thane city."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/