Central MARD Demands Stipend Revision, Better Security And Hostel Facilities For Resident Doctors In Maharashtra | Representational image

Mumbai: Central MARD Maharashtra has raised concerns over resident doctors’ stipends, workplace safety, hostel facilities and employment opportunities before the state’s Medical Education Department, seeking urgent action on pending issues, including delays in bond postings for the MD/MS 2023 batch.

Meeting With Medical Education Officials

According to Central MARD president Dr Atharva Shinde, the issues were discussed at a meeting chaired by the Secretary of the Medical Education Department. The meeting minutes recorded directions for further action on the demands raised by the doctors’ organisation.

MARD has demanded a revision of resident doctors’ stipends, timely monthly payments and the resolution of discrepancies in dearness allowance. It has also called for impartial investigations into attacks on doctors, effective implementation of the Medicare Protection Act and stronger hospital security through CCTV surveillance and other safety measures.

Vacant Medical Posts Highlighted

The organisation has urged the government to expedite the filling of vacant tutor, junior resident and faculty positions, including posts of heads of departments in medical colleges. It has also sought measures to prevent delays in bond postings and asked the government to consider financial assistance for doctors during the waiting period.

Highlighting infrastructure concerns, MARD has demanded improvements in hostel facilities for resident doctors at JJ Hospital and expedited construction of the proposed 20-storey hostel. The organisation has also stressed the need for better facilities for women doctors.

The demands focus on improving working conditions and ensuring timely employment opportunities for postgraduate doctors, particularly those awaiting bond service after completing their medical education.

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